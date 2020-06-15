Details For Next Month's Virtual FunimationCon 2020 Event Revealed

Funimation is holding a free, virtual anime convention on July 3-4 with a ton of special guest appearances and interesting panels. Notable guests include Eric Vale, Colleen Clinkenbeard and more.

As COVID-19 restrictions are slowly lifted around the U.S., large gatherings are still an item of great concern. As such, Funimation will be hosting a virtual event in July instead of a traditional convention meet-up that features cosplay, industry panels, Q&A sessions and a special mix set from DJ MarGenal.

In a press release, Funimaiton GM Colin Decker stated, "FunimationCon is a chance for us to give back to a community which has supported us for over 25 years by re-imagining the convention experience. With so many anime events being canceled this year, we’re jumping in to fill the gap with a new way for fans to come together and enjoy some great content and experiences." Below, you can check out some of the scheduled panels.

Fruits Basket – Celebrate the hit shoujo classic’s new second season with the English voice cast of Fruits Basket! Join Eric Vale (Yuki), Jerry Jewell (Kyo), Mikaela Krantz (Momiji) and Colleen Clinkenbeard (Akito), as well as season two’s new character cast Aaron Dismuke (Kakeru) and Caitlin Glass (Machi, ADR Director) for some Q&A, a live reading, and even an advice corner courtesy of the Student Council! The panel is hosted by Caitlin Glass.

– Celebrate the hit shoujo classic’s new second season with the English voice cast of Fruits Basket! Join Eric Vale (Yuki), Jerry Jewell (Kyo), Mikaela Krantz (Momiji) and Colleen Clinkenbeard (Akito), as well as season two’s new character cast Aaron Dismuke (Kakeru) and Caitlin Glass (Machi, ADR Director) for some Q&A, a live reading, and even an advice corner courtesy of the Student Council! The panel is hosted by Caitlin Glass. One Piece – The One Piece panel brings together the voice actors behind your favorite characters to celebrate the series and the return of dubbed episodes, including Colleen Clinkenbeard (Luffy), Brina Palencia (Tony Chopper), Mike McFarland (Buggy the Clown) and more. Funimation’s Josellie Rios (host of the One Piece at a Time podcast) is moderating the panel.

– The One Piece panel brings together the voice actors behind your favorite characters to celebrate the series and the return of dubbed episodes, including Colleen Clinkenbeard (Luffy), Brina Palencia (Tony Chopper), Mike McFarland (Buggy the Clown) and more. Funimation’s Josellie Rios (host of the One Piece at a Time podcast) is moderating the panel. Fire Force – With a new season launching on Funimation’s streaming service in July, this panel is not to be missed! The panel features voice actors Derick Snow (Shinra), Justin Briner (Sho), Eric Vale (Arthur) and Christopher Wehcamp (Hinawa), moderated by Matt Acevedo.

– With a new season launching on Funimation’s streaming service in July, this panel is not to be missed! The panel features voice actors Derick Snow (Shinra), Justin Briner (Sho), Eric Vale (Arthur) and Christopher Wehcamp (Hinawa), moderated by Matt Acevedo. Musical Performances by BLUE ENCOUNT, FLOW, KANA-BOON, Luna Haruna, and DJ MarGenal. In addition, the event will also stream past performances from LiSA, Eir Aoi, TrySail and halca, and more from the 2019 SACRA MUSIC Festival that originally took place back in January 2019 at the Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Chiba, Japan.

Click the link below to register for the event.

https://xpressreg.net/register/funi0520/reginfo.asp