Crunchyroll Black Friday 2025 Sale Now Live: Discounted Premium Membership And 40% Off Merch

The Crunchyroll Store's Black Friday 2025 sale is in full swing with discounts of up to 40% for merchandise and savings on a Premium annual memberships.

By MattThomas - Nov 26, 2025 09:11 PM EST
Attention anime fans, the Crunchyroll Black Friday 2025 sale is now live! For the next couple of days, the anime streaming giant will be hosting weekly and daily discounts across its store merchandise. Additionally, if you're not yet a premium subscriber, you can save on annual memberships.

Let's start with what many people use Crunchyroll for: anime streaming. For the next five days, Crunchyroll is offering a discount for those who subscribe to the Mega Fan membership.

Crunchyroll's mid-tier memberhsip, being a Mega Fan grants ad-free access to all of the anime content with the capability to stream on a total of four devices at a time and download HD videos. it also includes access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault and 10% off select products on the Crunchyroll Store.

Normally, a Mega Fan annual subscription costs $119.99, but this Black Friday offer discounts it to $99.99 for the year. This is currently the only membership tier being discounted for Black Friday, and it only applies to the annual membership.

Those of you looking to grab some anime merch, youc an save up to 40% on in-stock items in the United States. Crunchyroll Premium members can get an additional 20% off a future purhcase when spending more than $125 on in-stock items.

Daily doorbusters can save you more than 50% on select items, including the Crunchyroll-exclusive One Piece – Luffy & Ace Portrait.Of.Pirates NEO-MAXIMUM Figure Set (Bond Between Brothers 20th LIMITED Ver.), which is currently priced at $145.99 (normally $270.99). The Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F - Collectors Edition Blu-ray + DVD is also available for just $14.98, marked down from $54.98 for a limited time.

Merchandise from major franchises like One Piece, Solo Leveling, My Hero Academia, and more is available. Those super sleek My Hero Academia x Hyperfly x NBA jackets are discounted up to 40%, priced at just $149.99 (down from $249.99). From anime Blu-rays to manga box sets, figures, and clothing, here’s a preview of what’s on sale for Black Friday:

Head on over to the Crunchyroll Store for a complete look at the Black Friday 2025 sale. The sale ends on November 30th.

