ONE PIECE English Dub Episodes Up To 1143 Coming To Crunchyroll Next Month

The next batch of English-dubbed episodes for One Piece is set to arrive on Crunchyroll next month.
Confirmed during Toei Animation's One Piece panel at New York Comic Con this week, Episodes 1134 to 1143 of the Egghead Arc will be available to stream on Crunchyroll beginning in November. An exact date has not yet been announced.
The arrival of the new episodes means the English dubs will practically be caught up to the most recent episode of One Piece, which is currently on episode 1145. Episode 1134, "Cruel Fate - Kuma's Decision as a Father," was originally released in June, so this is some pretty quick turnaround for the English dubs.
The episode synopsis reads:
Taking advantage of Kuma’s love for his daughter Bonney, the World Government imposes three harsh conditions on him in exchange for her treatment. Kuma agrees to them and Bonney’s treatment starts at Laboratory 8 in tandem with the clone development with which Kuma agrees to cooperate.
Crunchyroll is currently home to the English dub of One Piece in the United States, Canada, LATAM, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers all episodes of the anime with both subs and dubs, describing the series:
Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!
New episodes of One Piece are made available on Crunchyroll shortly after they air in Japan. While they are also released on Netflix, it's usually with a one-week delay. Netflix also does not offer new One Piece episodes with dubs.
The One Piece anime first transitioned into the Egghead Arc with Episode 1086 in December 2023, though the main storyline truly kicked off in Episode 1087. In the manga, the Egghead Arc began with Chapter 1054 and is still ongoing, currently reaching Chapter 1125. While there’s no confirmed end date for Part 2 of the arc, fans estimate that around 19 chapters remain to be adapted, which could translate to roughly 20–30 more anime episodes.