ONE PIECE English Dub Episodes Up To 1143 Coming To Crunchyroll Next Month

The next batch of English-dubbed episodes for One Piece is set to arrive on Crunchyroll next month.

Confirmed during Toei Animation's One Piece panel at New York Comic Con this week, Episodes 1134 to 1143 of the Egghead Arc will be available to stream on Crunchyroll beginning in November. An exact date has not yet been announced.

🚨Just announced at New York Comic Con 2025: Brand new English dub episodes from ONE PIECE Egghead Part-2 (eps. 1134-1143) will drop on Crunchyroll this November! Stay tuned for more info. 🏴‍☠️#ONEPIECE#EGGHEAD pic.twitter.com/aIGi2JT6vp — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 10, 2025

The arrival of the new episodes means the English dubs will practically be caught up to the most recent episode of One Piece, which is currently on episode 1145. Episode 1134, "Cruel Fate - Kuma's Decision as a Father," was originally released in June, so this is some pretty quick turnaround for the English dubs.

The episode synopsis reads:

Taking advantage of Kuma’s love for his daughter Bonney, the World Government imposes three harsh conditions on him in exchange for her treatment. Kuma agrees to them and Bonney’s treatment starts at Laboratory 8 in tandem with the clone development with which Kuma agrees to cooperate.

The next batch of One Piece English dubs are headed to @Crunchyroll next month! 🔥 Episodes 1134-1143 of the Egghead Part-2 Saga arrive November 2025. #NYCC



✨ READ: https://t.co/PSFkxIF5w8 pic.twitter.com/RBA3YCQekP — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) October 10, 2025

Crunchyroll is currently home to the English dub of One Piece in the United States, Canada, LATAM, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers all episodes of the anime with both subs and dubs, describing the series:

Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!