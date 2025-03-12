ONE PIECE: EGGHEAD ARC PART 2 Coming To Netflix This April

Just last week, Crunchyroll announced that that One Piece anime will return with new episodes on April 6th. The long-running series had been on hiatus since October of last year.

The anime will pick up where it left off with the debut of Egghead Arc Part II. Crunchyroll has already confirmed it will simulcast the series as new episodes are in Japan.

But it won't be the only streaming service where you can watch the latest episodes. Today, Netflix also announced that new episode of One Piece will be available beginning in April. New episodes of One Piece would typically debut on Netflix one week after their regular premiere, and it seems likely that this one-week delay will continue with Egghead Arc Part II.

ONE PIECE: EGGHEAD ARC PART 2, COMING THIS APRIL 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/6z8kkFJekv — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 12, 2025

During the hiatus, fans were presented with a special version of the Fish-Man Island Saga. Titled "One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga," this special edited version of the original arc presented Fish-Man Island in an abridged 21-episode story with enhanced contemporary visuals. You can currently watch it on Crunchyroll.

One Piece is currently one of the longest-running anime with over 1,100 episodes. Based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they explore the Grand Line in search of the mysterious "one piece" treasure with hopes of becoming the next King of the Pirates. One Piece, which has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since July 1997, has grown into a media franchise comprised of anime, video games, movies, and more.

Toei Animation produces the anime series, which began in 1999, and is currently one of the longest-running anime. The studio has also developed 14 animated feature film, one original video animation, and 13 television specials.

Meanwhile, Netflix is already home to the live-action adaptation. The first season of the live-action series premiered in August 2023 and was praised by critics and fans alike. Sitting an in impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% rating on the Popcornmeter, the first season was described as a "charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers."

With new episodes of the One Piece anime debuting next month and the live-action series expected to return this years, it's going to be a big year for fans of the franchise.