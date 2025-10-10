Crunchyroll Responds To Subtitle Controversy For Fall 2025 Anime Lineup

Crunchyroll's Fall 2025 anime lineup has gotten off to a bit of a rough start, with many of its users criticizing the subtitles for its latest anime series. In addition to changes to the subtitle style (typesetting, font, and size), many users have pointed out noticeable errors that appear to stem from the use of AI.

Earlier this year, anime fans noticed that some subtitles for the anime series Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show began with "ChatGPT said..." This prompted Crunchyroll to confirm that a third-party vendor had used AI in violation of its contract.

More recently, reports have suggested that Crunchyroll transitioned from using Aegisub to the Israel-based subtitling platform OOONA beginning with its Fall 2025 anime lineup, a move that drew backlash from some fans due to tensions surrounding the Israel–Palestine conflict.

With all of these rumors and reports swirling around, Crunchyroll has finally issued a formal response. In a statement to Anime News Network, Crunchyroll explained the apparent change in subtitles:

Over the past few days, some users experienced delays in accessing the content they wanted and subtitle issues across certain series. These were caused by internal system problems — not by any change in how we create subtitles, use of new vendors or AI. Those internal issues have now been fully resolved. Quality subtitles are a core part of what makes watching anime on Crunchyroll so special. They connect global fans to the heart of every story, and we take that responsibility seriously. Thank you for your patience. We're committed to continuing to deliver the authenticity, quality, and care that fans deserve.

It's worth noting that OOONA touts the use of AI for various tasks, including speech editing and video localization. But as of right now, there's been no confirmation that this switch in vendors has actually taken place. Regardless, these sorts of issues must be addressed openly and quickly, or else Crunchyroll runs the risk of alienating its fanbase.

Crunchyroll is currently boasting an incredible lineup of anime for its Fall 2025 season, which includes My Awkward Senpai, Digimon Beatbreak, and Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle, among many others. But unlike previous years, Crunchyroll is no longer the main player in the anime space. There's increased competition from many large companies, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. With Crunchyroll facing more competition than ever before in the anime streaming space, keeping its current subscribers happy should be a main priority.