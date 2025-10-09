OSHI NO KO Season 3 To Premiere In January 2026; Will Stream On Crunchyroll

At New York Comic Con this week, Crunchyroll announced that it will stream Oshi No Ko Season 3 when it premieres next year. The critically acclaimed anime series -- an adaptation of the award-winning seinen manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari -- had previously called HIDIVE its exclusive home for its first two seasons.

Produced by Doga Kobo with Sentai Filmworks licensing it in North America, Oshi No Ko peels back the curtain and reveals the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. The series follows Dr. Gorou, who is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. The official synopsis for the series reads:

When pregnant young starlet Ai Hoshino appears at Dr. Gorou Amemiya’s clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver her child so Ai can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But on the eve of her delivery, Gorou is slain at the hands of Ai’s deluded stalker — and is subsequently reborn as Ai’s child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamor of showbiz hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts?

The Oshi No Ko anime first debuted on HIDIVE in 2023. The adaptation shattered HIDIVE records upon release, becoming the No. 1 series launch in both total streams and new subscribers (first streams) during the first seven days for the streamer. A second season followed in 2024, adapting the 2.5D Stage Play Arc, which spans the fifth, sixth, and early parts of the seventh volume of the manga.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Season 3 will premiere in January 2026, sharing a teaser PV as well as a brief synopsis.

The story enters a new stage. It's been six months since "POP IN 2" was released. Thanks to MEM-Cho's hard work, B-Komachi is about to get their major break. Aqua is a multi-talented entertainer, and Akane's career as a talented actress is going smoothly. Meanwhile, Kana lost the cheerfulness she once had. To track down the truth behind Ai and Goro's deaths, Ruby keeps rising in the entertainment world... Using lies as a weapon.

With Oshi No Ko headed to Crunchyroll, it's unclear if Season 3 will also be offered on HIDIVE. There's also the possibility that the first two seasons of the anime will also head to Crunchyroll, similar to what we saw with Amazon Prime ending up with both seasons of Call of the Night.