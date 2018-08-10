DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI: THE COMPLETE MOVIE COLLECTION Is Available For Pre-Order Now

Studio Toei Animation's action adventure comedy drama anime series, Digimon Adventure Tri , has the complete movie collection for pre-order right now. Here is more information on the package.

Amazon Uk site has Digimon Adventure Tri: The Complete Movie Collection available right now for pre-order. The collection has a Blu-ray and DVD option with a cost of 79.99 and 69.99 euros respectively. The title has a release date of December 3, 2018. And yes, the item can be shipped to the United States.



The product contains six discs that make up a total of 530 minutes, they are the six Digimon Adventure Tri movies. Keitaro Motonaga directed these movies and they star various actors: Joshue Seth, Cristina Valenzuela, Kate Higgins, Mona Marshall and Junko Takeuchi are in main roles.

The packaging style uses one of the theatrical posters insted of traiditional home video art.



The latest movie in the franchise, Digimon Adventure tri. Future, came out on May 5, 2018 and was animated by Toei Animation. Atsuya Uki did the original character design and Koji Wada/Ayumi Miyazaki had theme song performances. There is no word on a sequel for the movie.