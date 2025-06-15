Netflix Drops Final Trailer For SQUID GAME Season 3 Ahead Of This Month's Release

With just two weeks to go until the premiere of Squid Game Season 3, Netflix has released one final trailer.

Setting the stage for the series finale, the trailer begins with a voiceover from Jang Geum-ja/Player 149 (played by Kang Ae-shim) asking series protagonist Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae): “Are you blaming yourself for everything that happened? No matter how you look at it, life is just unfair. Bad people do bad things, but they blame others and go on to live in peace. Good people, on the other hand, beat themselves up about the smallest things."

During this time, we're reflecting on all that we've experienced through the first two seasons of Squid Game: the games, the death, the rebellion -- all of it.

“I still believe that you came here to save us all,” she concludes, as the trailer shifts to footage from the upcoming third season. There's a lot to take in with this final trailer as the glimpses of new games and all-out action build towards the encounter between Player 456 and the Masked Man.

It ultimately concludes with Player 456 giving the last line: “I’m trying to put an end to it.”

"From Season 1 to Season 3, Gi-hun’s been fighting until the very end," Netflix teases. "Will he beat the deadly Squid Game? Or will the Front Man continue to be one step ahead?"

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?

Squid Game Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 27th. It will serve as the final season of the critically acclaimed dystopian survival thriller, which first debuted in 2021 and took the world by storm. Or rather, it will serve as the end of Gi-hun's particular story as the show's popularity will almost certainly result in additional spin-offs. Earlier this year, series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted that Netflix "has a plan" to continue the franchise, although he's not sure if he will be involved in any future projects.