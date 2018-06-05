New DIGIMON Project Unveiled After TRI. Conclusion
Crunchyroll has been, as they release, streaming each of the latest films in the Digimon Adventure tri. series in episodic form. As the last film in the series, Future, releases late this September; many fans of the series have probably been wondering "What's next?". The answer ti that was revealed on the Digimon official Twitter! THe tweet itself revealed a picture of a fan favorite digital monster, Agumon with a note that says "The adventure evolves again - A new project starts!" You can check out the message below!
On top of that Fathom Events has been working with Toei Animation to bring its tri. movies to the silver screen in the states in an english dub! You can check out one of those clips to the fifth film; Coexistence, right here before the release on May 10th!
With everything coming to a close and the promise of a brighter future on the horizon confirmed its only a matter of time until the next stage of digivolution is revealed to the fans!
