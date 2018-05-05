The Final DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI. Film Is Streaming On Crunchyroll

After five previous films; the last installment in the Digimon Adventure tri. series has begun streaming on the Crunchyroll platform!

With five films, Toei Animation gave the Digimon franchise a breath of new life in their film series Digimon Adventure tri. This series brought the franchise back into the hearts and minds of the fans by both celebrating its anniversary and also bringing back the familiar faces from the original Digimon Adventure series. With new animation, remastered music, and impressive and sometimes heartbreaking moments, Digimon Adventure tri. quickly earned its place in the pantheon of anime greats.



Now, as of Friday, the streaming site Crunchyroll has begun streaming its sixthe and final film in he series. Digimon Adventure tri.: Future. The site has been streaming the film in five split up episodes while in Japan, the film was shown for three weeks in theaters. For the North American fanbase; Toei Animation and Fathom Events has teamed up to give us an english dubbed version of the fourth, fifth and sixth films to be released on February 1st, May 10th and September 20th at 7:30pm respectively. While we may have missed the fourth film, its not too late to catch the final two! Below you can check out a trailer to the Fathom Events english dub!









Ready for the final film? Does your inner digidestined feel a hint of sadness that this is the last leg of the journey? It's been a long two years but sound off your memories of the franchise in the usual place!

