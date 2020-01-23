How Much Do You Know About DRAGON BALL Z? Take Bandai Namco's Test To Find Out
With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot already available for players to pick up and play, Bandai Namco has decided to do something special in order to celebrate the release of the game, and has come up with the ultimate Dragon Ball Z quiz.
Have you ever wondered just how much do you know about Akira Toriyama's iconic Dragon Ball Z series? Take Bandai Namco's official quiz to find out!
As revealed by Bandai Namco, the first Challenge of this quiz has just become available, and consists of 20 questions that will test your knowledge in the Dragon Ball Z series as a whole. Once participants have completed the quiz, Bandai Namco asks them to tweet their results using the #KakarotQuiz.
If the total number of tweets gets past 59,000, the developer has promised that they will release a special video from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which will focus on the Frieza saga, and will be published on the official Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot website.
Those who want to take the Kakarot quiz and test their knowledge, can do so by visiting Bandai Namco's official site by clicking right here. It is worth mentioning that Challenge 2 will become available on the 6th of February, but Challenge 3 still doesn't have an official date.
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]