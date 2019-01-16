New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Teaser Hints At "Jiren The Grey" Being Added As DLC
Bandai Namco recently posted a teaser (via Twitter; @BandaiNamcoUS) for, their and Arc System Works' 2D fighter, Dragon Ball FighterZ. Said teaser appears to be hinting at an upcoming DLC fighter from Universe 11.
Bandai Namco have tweeted out a hint that Jiren the Grey of Dragon Ball Super's Universe 11 will be coming to, 2D-fighter, Dragon Ball FighterZ as DLC soon.
Universe 11 is one of many universes which feature in Dragon Ball Super. These universes competes against one another in the "Tournament of Power", a competition which strives to find the strongest fighters of each universe. Bandai Namco's recent tweet beckons "The Warrior from Universe 11" which fans of Dragon Ball Super will no doubt recognise as Jiren the Grey.
Jiren will be the ninth DLC character added to Dragon Ball FighterZ and the second from the Dragon Ball Super series - after Android 17. Bandai Namco stated that they will reveal more info about the upcoming DLC during the Dragon Ball FighterZ's World Tour Finals - which begin on January 26th - so stay tuned for more.
What do you think of the teaser? Would you like to see Jiren the Grey added to Dragon Ball FighterZ?
