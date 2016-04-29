Anime Mojo WINTER 2017 Anime Guide - Ecchi Edition

We've covered the new shonen battle anime debuting this winter as well as the new seinen titles premiering. Now, we're turning our focus to the shows guaranteed to meet everyone's fan service quota.

Title: Fuuka

: -

Diomedéa

: - 12

: - manga adaptation

: -

Keizō Kusakawa

: - Friday, January 6 (Saturday US)

: Crunchyroll

: -

Yuu Haruna has transferred to a school in Tokyo so he can live with his sisters after their parents moved to America. Introverted and unskilled at socializing with others, Yuu's main mode of communication is Twitter. As he's scoping out his new surroundings with his eyes on his smartphone, he crashes into Fuuka Akitsuki, a girl who appeared in front of him out of nowhere. Centered on the awkward and unsocial Yuu Haruna, the mysteriously charming Fuuka Akitsuki, and Yuu's childhood friend Koyuki Hinashi, a brand new love story woven through music is about to begin.

Title:

Akiba's Trip The Animation

: -

Studio Gonzo

: - 13

: - video game adaptation

: -

Hiroshi Ikehata

: - Wednesday, January 4 (Thursday US)

: Crunchyroll, Funimation

: -

Vampires with an ability to take over anyone they bite seek their prey in the Otaku heaven of Akihabara. When Tamotsu Denkigai encounters one, he nearly loses his life until the mysterious Matome Mayonaka revives him! Now part vampire, he forms a group to protect the streets of Akiba.

Title:

Trinity Seven Movie: Eternity Library to Alchemic Girl (MOVIE)

: -

Seven Arcs Pictures

: - ?

: - manga adaptation

: -

Nishikiori, Hiroshi

: - February 25, 2017 (Japan)

: ?

: -

The film's story begins when Arata inadvertently touches "Hermes Apocrypha," Lilith's Grimoire. Suddenly, he is enveloped by a bright white light, and a girl appears before him. She calls herself Lilim, and treats both Arata and Lilith as her parents. At the same time she appears, something changes in the world. The forbidden Eternal Library awakens. In the Library is sealed the ultimate culmination of Alchemy, the White Demon Lord. The White Demon Lord plots to eliminate Arata and the Trinity Seven to usurp the position of Demon Lord. Bristling with untold power, the White Demon Lord attacks Arata, and triggers a desperate crisis where Arata and the Trinity Seven must save the world in this last battle.

Rather than post a full, unwieldy Winter 2017 anime season (there are 90+ new and continuing shows this season), we'll be dividing up our list of new and continuing shows into shonen, seinen, ecchi and mecha/kaiju. We'll be kicking things off with our coverage on new and continuing shonen series.[Note: Premiere dates are for Japan, North America air dates are ]As you can see, the Winter season is pretty light on ecchi, although it should also be noted that Konosuba could be considered ecchi as well, but we've already covered that title in our Shonen preview. Fuuka looks to be the standout title of the group with the first three episodes currently holding a 4.5/5 star rating on Crunchyroll. Akiba's Trip: The Animation isn't fairing as well but has still garnered a 3.25/5 rating.If Winter's current ecchi offerings leave you wanting more, take heed. The Spring season will be rebounding with several ecchi series including Renai Boukun, Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata and Tsugumomo.