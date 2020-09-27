Studio Adonero's Upcoming DOGEZA DE TANONDEMITA TV Anime Releases New Trailer

The Fall 2020 anime season will include an anime adaptation of Kazuki Funatsu's sex comedy manga series, Dogeza de Tanondemita (I Tried Asking While Kowtowing) from Studio Adonero.

The project that Kazuki Funatsu started on Twitter for fun is continuing to soar to new heights. Funatsu started Dogeza de Tanondemita (I Tried Asking While Kowtowing) by simply posting a series of sketches on Twitter in March 2017, that eventually turned into an ongoing series before Kadokawa Shoten started publishing physicals copies of the series in tankōbon volumes in March 2018. From there, a 96-minute erotic live-action adaptation of the manga was released in October 2018.

Now, an anime adaptation is in the works from Studio Adonero that will premiere on October 14, 2020. The series will released as shorts instead of full-length episodes. A brief teaser trailer was released which you can watch below.

Shinpei Nagai (I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying) is directing the series while doujinshi artist HARIBOTE is credited as the character designer.

Many anime and manga fans are calling the title a hentai that masquerades as an ecchi series which is leaving them scratching their heads about just how explicit the anime will get. For reference, the live-action film adaptation starred several Japanese adult film actresses. Given the risque nature of the series many fans are also wondering if Funimation or Crunchyroll will be picking up the series and whether there will be censored and uncensored versions, similar to the equally lewd Summer 2020 season anime Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time.

The manga follows a nameless, faceless protagonist named Suwaru Doge who very humbly (kowtows) asks women to show him their breasts and panties.