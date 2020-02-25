PETER GRILL AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S TIME TV Anime Reveals Voice Cast And Staff
The official website for the anime adaptation of Daisuke Hiyama's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time (Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan) manga has revealed the studio, staff and voice actors working on the project.
The seinen fantasy manga series Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time (Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan) is receiving an anime adaptation from this Summer.
The manga series is an ecchi harem comedy that's serialized in Futabasha's Monthly Action. To date, there have been 5 volumes released. Seven Seas Entertainment holds the English license for the series and will release the first, English-translated volume on June 16.
Studio Wolfsbane (it appears to be a new studio) is handling the animation on the project that will be directed by Tatsumi, with Nora Mōri adapting the script and Rui Ishige handling character designs.
Rounding out the voice cast is Hiro Shimono as the titular hero Peter Grill, Yui Ninomiya as Riviera Sanctus, Ayana Taketatsu as Mimi Alpacas, Hibiku Yamamura as Lisa Alpacas, Akari Uehara as Vegan Eldriel and Sayaka Senbongi as Piglette Pancetta.
Upon winning a fighting tournament and being crowned the world's strongest warrior, Peter Grill discovers a downside to his newfound fame. Women of all species, from ogres to elves, are scrambling over each other for his seed to ensure they have the strongest babies possible. Poor Peter just wants to settle down with his lovey dovey fiancée, but he'll have to outmatch, outwit, and outrun a harem of very determined monster girls to do so!
