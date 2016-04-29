WINTER 2017 Anime Guide - Shonen Edition

It's time for another new anime season. We've just dipped our toes into Week 1 and if you're like us, you're already lost about what to watch and where to view it.

Rather than post a full, unwieldy Winter 2017 anime season (there are 90+ new and continuing shows this season), we'll be dividing up our list of new and continuing shows into shonen, seinen, ecchi and mecha/kaiju. We'll be kicking things off with our coverage on new and continuing shonen series.



[Note: Premiere dates are for Japan so simulcasts won't be available in North America until the next day.]



Title: Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga (also known as Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Impure King Arc and Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Fujouou-hen )

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Episode Count: 12

Type: Manga adaptation

Director: Kouichi Hatsumi

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 07

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Daisuki

Summary: Second season of the Ao no Exorcist series.



Title: KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! (also known as Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! 2)

Studio: Studio Deen

Episode Count: Unknown

Type: Light Novel adaptation

Director: Kanasaki, Takaomi

Premiere Date: Thursday, January 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Summary: Second season of Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!



Title: Little Witch Academia

Studio: Studio Trigger

Episode Count: Unknown

Type: Original series

Director: Yoshinari, You

Premiere Date: Monday, January 9

Where to Watch: Netflix

Summary: Little Witch Academia gets its first full anime season after two well-received OVAs.



Title: Handshakers

Studio: Studio GoHands

Episode Count: 12

Type: Original series

Director: Suzuki, Shingo

Premiere Date:Wednesday, January 11

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funiamtion

Summary: The new show revolves around the Hand Shakers—partners who can summon "Nimrodes," weapons born from their deep psyche by joining hands. The Hand Shakers compete with and fight other Hand Shaker pairs in order to meet and challenge "God." If they prove victorious they'll have any wish granted.



Title: Tales of Zestiria the X 2nd Season

Studio:ufotable

Episode Count: 12

Type: video game adaptation

Director: ?

Premiere Date: Sunday, January 8

Where to Watch: Daisuki, Funiamtion

Summary: Second season of ufotable's adaptation of the Tales of Zestiria JRPG video game.



Title: Gintama

Studio: BN Pictures

Episode Count: ?

Type: manga adaptation

Director: Miyawaki, Chizuru

Premiere Date: Monday, January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Summary: After 316 episodes and 7 seasons, the beloved spoof series returns for an 8th season.



Title: Rewrite: Moon and Tera

Studio: 8bit

Episode Count: ?

Type: visual novel adaptation

Director: Nonaka, Masayuki and Nakagawa, Hiromi

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 14

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Summary: The second season of the Summer 2016 anime, Rewrite.



Title: Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas (also known as Chain Chronicle: Haecceitas no Hikari)

Studio: Telecom Animation Film and Graphinica

Episode Count: 12

Type: mobile game adaptation

Director: Kudou, Masashi

Premiere Date: Sunday, January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

Summary: A TV anime adaptation of the mobile game Chain Chronicle.



Title: ēlDLIVE

Studio: Studio Pierrot

Episode Count: 12

Type: manga adaptation

Director: Furuta, Takeshi

Premiere Date: Sunday, January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Summary: Chuuta Kokonose is an orphan who lives with his aunt. For as long as he can remember, he's had a voice in his head, but other than that he's a normal boy—right until the day when a strange-looking thing follows him home and teleports him to a place filled with more fantastic creatures. It's a space police station, and Rein Brickke, the Chief of Solar System Department, tells him that he's been chosen by the computer as a possible candidate to join the police force. Misuzu Sonokata, a girl from Chuuta's school with an angelic face and ill temper who turns out to be one of Rein Brickke's subordinates, doesn't think him suitable for such a job. Chuuta, who was shocked at first, decides to take the aptitude test after being urged by the voice in his head and to prove Misuzu wrong.



Title: Yowamushi Pedal: New Generation

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Episode Count: ?

Type: sports manga adaptation

Director: ?

Premiere Date: Tuesday, January 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Summary: Third season of the Yowamushi Pedal series.



Title: SPIRITpack

Studio: Haoliners Animation League

Episode Count: ?

Type: web manga adaptation

Director: ?

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Summary: Heir of an old famous family of exorcist, Keika You is stricken by poverty after losing his parents. He struggles as a street fortune teller and computer recovery part timer to earn money. One night in a junkyard, he meets the mysterious yet charismatic exorcist, Ki Tanmoku, fighting an evil spirit. This encounter is the beginning of a fated story for Keika You. Unfortunately for him, he was actually hit by a car and became a ghost. That was when the handsome exorcist Ki appeared and asked Keika to make a "pact" with him to fight evil spirits together. Here starts the friendship of our heroes!



Title: Schoolgirl Strikers: Animation Channel

Studio: J.C. Staff

Episode Count: ?

Type: video game adaptation

Director: ?

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Summary: It's the near future. The newly established girls' private school Goryoukan Academy has another face. This school has a special unit, Fifth force, who is assembled and selected from the school's student body in order to fight an enemy called Oburi. This is a story about love, courage and friendship about the girls called Strikers.



Title: Minami Kamakura Koukou Joshi Jitensha-bu

Studio: J.C. Staff

Episode Count: 12

Type: manga adaptation

Director: Kudou, Susumu

Premiere Date: Saturday, January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Summary: Maiharu Hiromi has moved to Kamakura Nagasaki, and rides a bicycle to school everyday. Then she meets Akizuki Tomoe, the leader of the girls cycling club. She therefore joins the club and her life gradually begins to change.





Continuing From The Fall 2016 Anime Season

Naruto Shippuden

One Piece

Twin Star Exorcists

Detective Conan

Dragon Ball Super

All Out!!

Tiger Mask W





In terms of shows kicking off a new season, Blue Exorcist and Gintama are the clear, runaway winners in terms of most hype. However, Little Witch Academia and KonoSuba have strong followings that will certainly keep them in the discussion. As far as a shonen darkhorse for best new Winter 2017 shonen anime, SPIRITpack may surprise viewers who still have a Bleach-shaped hole in their anime-loving hearts.



Stay tuned to Anime Mojo as we'll be doing a rundown of Winter's new and continuing seinen shows next.

