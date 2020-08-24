WHY THE HELL ARE YOU HERE, TEACHER Ecchi Manga Goes On Indefinite Hiatus

Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? (Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!?) manga author Soborou has revealed that his current poor health has led to the manga being placed on hiatus.

Soborou's Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? (Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!?) manga has been placed on hiatus following the mangka's discussion with his editors and colleagues at Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine. The Tweet's below apologize to readers who might be confused by the fact that the series appears on the cover of the 39th issue of Weekly Young Magazine and in its Table of Contents despite the fact that there's no new chapter within its pages.

Soborou disclosed that he's suffering from hearing loss and tendinitis and that the most recent flare ups have been particularly bad. To date, there have been 10 volumes of the ongoing series released. Kodansha USA recently translated and released the first 3 volumes in English this past July.

Soborou is one of the many Japanese manga authors who prefer to retain their anonymity (he uses character illustrions as social media avatars and doesn't give on screen interviews) making it difficult for fans to determine if his ailments are due to old age.

Tear-studio released a 12 episode anime adaptation during the Spring 2019 anime season. Uncensored versions of the anime were bundled with the manga's 7th, 8th and 9th volumes. Most readers agree that the TV anime condensed a lot of the source material so rather than jump to any particular manga chapter after watching the anime, it's recommended that interested fans start from the beginning.

Seventeen-year-old Ichirou Satou is an average teenager who always happens to find himself in perverted situations with his teacher, Kana Kojima. Follow this erotic love comedy about their mishaps throughout their daily lives and how Ichirou and Kana choose to handle them.