More Uncensored WHY THE HELL ARE YOU HERE, TEACHER Episodes To Be Bundled With The Next Manga Volume
The Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? TV anime premiered on April 7, streaming on HiDive and Crunchyroll to mixed reviews. If you're a fan of ecchi then the tear-studio production was likely right down your alley, however, if shonen and shojo make up the balance of your anime diet then you may have been caught off guard by the naught anime.
The 7th volume of Soborou's Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!? (Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?) manga previously released uncensored versions of the TV anime's first 4 episodes.
The 7th volume of the manga was releasedlast June and included uncensored versions of the first 4 episodes and a full-color booklet. The 8th volume will also include 4 more uncensored versions and a special extra and will ship on September 6.
Toshikatsu Tokoro (The Qwaser of Stigmata) directs the comedy series from a script written by Yūki Takabayashi and Yuri Fujimaru. Character designs for the series will be provided by Kazuhiko Tamura. This will mark the second anime production from tear-studio after their adaptation of The Royal Tutor Movie was released in February 2019.
Seventeen-year-old Ichirou Satou is an average teenager who always happens to find himself in perverted situations with his teacher, Kana Kojima. Follow this erotic love comedy about their mishaps throughout their daily lives and how Ichirou and Kana choose to handle them.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]