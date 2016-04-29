WINTER 2017 Anime Guide - Seinen Edition
Do you prefer a little more adult anime, of the slice-of-life variety? Here's your guide to all of the seinen shows premiering and returning this Winter season and where to watch them.
Rather than post a full, unwieldy Winter 2017 anime season (there are 90+ new and continuing shows this season), we'll be dividing up our list of new and continuing shows into shonen, seinen, ecchi and mecha/kaiju. We'll be kicking things off with our coverage on new and continuing shonen series.
[Note: Premiere dates are for Japan so simulcasts won't be available in North America until the next day.]
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR SHONEN WINTER 2017 ANIME RUNDOWN.
Title: Fuuka
Studio: -
Episode Count: -
Type: -
Director: -
Premiere Date: -
Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Summary: -
Filed Under "Seinen
" 1/11/2017
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]