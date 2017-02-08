Daisuki To End Anime Streaming Service This October

Daisuki has announced that they're ceasing operations in October. The news comes after Bandai Namco's full acquisition last March.

Another anime streaming service is signing off. Daisuki, which launched in April 2013 and most recently simulcast Dragon Ball Super and Eromanga Sensei will be closing shop on October 31. However, the simulcast for Dragon Ball Super will continue and plans for how that will happen given the platform's closure will be revealed at a later date. The final billing for premium subscribers will be on June 30, giving Daisuki users free access until October.



After being launched by a group of anime studios including Aniplex, Sunrise, Toei Animation, Anime Consortium Japan took control of Daisuki a year later in 2014. Bandai Namco purchased the platform in March 2017 but it appears that was just a move to acquire the platform's catalog.



Daisuki was the exclusive streaming home for One Punch Man and for a time, Dragon Ball Super (before it was eventually streamed by Crunchyroll and Funimation). The site also offered a lot of older titles not available anywhere else.

