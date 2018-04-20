English-Subbed HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD TV Anime Trailer Released
Here comes another isekai TV anime where a high-level MMORPG player gets transported to a world just like his video game and he retains the appearances and stats of his game character. To boot, the original light novel is classified as ecchi but there are certain parts that are straight up hentai.
The How NOT to Summon A Demon Lord's TV anime adaptation from Studio Ajiado has released a new English-subbed trailer. The series premieres Summer 2018.
Nevertheless, there has to be a reason Japan keeps making these type of shows as Isekai Maō to Shōkan Shōjo no Dorei Majutsu (How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord) will look to follow in the footsteps of In Another World With My Smartphone, Overlord, Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody and all the other video game-based isekai that have come before it.
Check out a preview of the show below, which is debuting this Summer. Sadly, with such a stacked Spring season, most anime fans are anticipating the Summer season to be more brutal than years past, so brace yourself.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]