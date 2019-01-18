IKKI TOUSEN: WESTERN WOLVES OVA Previews Its Second Episode

Studio J.C.Staff's martial arts ecchi school anime series, Ikki Tousen Western Wolves, has revealed a new preview of its second episode. Here is more on the series.

The official mediafactory YouTube channel has uploaded a new 40-second preview of the second episode in the original video animation of ecchi series Ikki Tousen Western Wolves. The new video previews footage of the upcoming episode without spoiling much of the story, there are various action scenes, it's not that NSFW and lets fans know when the episode will be out.



The OVA series will release a Blu-ray and DVD package that includes the first three episodes. The package will be available on February 27 and has a 25-minute runtime for each episode. The OVA started airing on January 3rd on the AT-X network.



Cast

Masumi Asano as Sonsaku Hakuiki

Kei Shindo as Liu Bing Xuan

Hitomi Nabatame as Kanu Universe

Minori Chihara as Mr. Zhang Fei

Takahashi Tomoaki as Himiki

Ami Koshimizu as New Exemption Musashi



This OVA series serves as a sequel to Ikkitousen: Extravaganza Epoch. Epoch which aired from December 21, 2014 to December 28, 2014 with a total of 2 episodes. Arms studio was in charge of animation and it was produced by Media Factory. Mitsutoshi Sato directs it with Honda Masaya under series composition, character design falls under rin shin and Jenko produces it.







Ikki Tousen Western Wolves is out on February 27, 2019

