QUEEN'S BLADE UNLIMITED OVA Episode 2 Preview Released Online

Hobby Japan, a Japanese otaku magazine launched thefranchise in 2005 as a series of erotic visual combat books centered around the premise of ample-bussomed combatants entering a tournament where the victor would become the next Queen. Over the last 14 years, there's been several adaptations including manga, light novels, video games and anime.The first anime series, titled, consisted of 12-episodes and aired during the Spring 2009 anime season. A second season, titled, ran for 12 episodes, begining during the Fall 2009 anime season.Two OVA series have also been produced, with the first released back in August 2010. Titled, it consisted of six, 30-minute episodes. The second OVA series was first released back in March 2013 under the title ofand ran for 4 episodes. The third and current OVA series is titledand released its first episode in July 18. The second epsiode will be released on February 28,2020. You can check out a preview below.The franchise is best known in Japan for its risque action figures.