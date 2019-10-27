QUEEN'S BLADE UNLIMITED OVA Episode 2 Preview Released Online
Hobby Japan, a Japanese otaku magazine launched the Queen's Blade franchise in 2005 as a series of erotic visual combat books centered around the premise of ample-bussomed combatants entering a tournament where the victor would become the next Queen. Over the last 14 years, there's been several adaptations including manga, light novels, video games and anime.
The Queen's Blade franchise will soldier in 2020 as the second OVA from the Unlimited miniseries will be released on February 28. Continue on to check out a (censored) preview video.
The first anime series, titled Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin, consisted of 12-episodes and aired during the Spring 2009 anime season. A second season, titled Queen's Blade: Successors to the Throne , ran for 12 episodes, begining during the Fall 2009 anime season.
Two OVA series have also been produced, with the first released back in August 2010. Titled Queen's Blade: Beautiful Warriors, it consisted of six, 30-minute episodes. The second OVA series was first released back in March 2013 under the title of Vanished Queens and ran for 4 episodes. The third and current OVA series is titled Queen's Blade: Unlimited and released its first episode in July 18. The second epsiode will be released on February 28,2020. You can check out a preview below.
The franchise is best known in Japan for its risque action figures.
