DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY New Dubbed And Japanese Trailer Released!

New York Comic Con unveiled some new and exciting footage of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, Broly, Hit the jump to check out your favorite saiyans in a way you really haven't before.

This weekend, New York Comic Con has been in full swing. A lot of new trailers and reveals have been announced and the weekend isn't even over yet! One very "super" reveal was that of the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie trailer, in both English and Japanese. The trailer has unveiled a ot of firsts for both the movie and the franchise; such as Paragus, Baby Vegeta, Goku and Broly, King Vegeta and Bardock and for the first time, Goku's mother Gine. The trailer offers a lot of exciting animation and imagery that can be seen below!











The film is set to release in Japan on December 14th and in the United States and Canada on January 16th, 2019. Excited for the new series and all of the characters and more importantly the return of the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

