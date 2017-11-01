English Dub Cast For CHAOS;CHILD Revealed By FUNimation!

With the premier just a few days away, make sure to check out pics and bios of the new English dub cast for the CHAOS;CHILD anime series.

It's time to get geared up for the premier of the CHAOS;CHILD anime series in English dub! Don't miss it on January 31st, at 9:30p.m. EST. FUNimation announced the English dub cast on Thursday, and under ADR director Joel McDonal and ADR engineer Matt Grounds, the cast includes:



The following cast members are in the show's first episode:

Brittney Karbowski as Nanami

Sonny Strait as Takashina

Monica Rial as Hazuki

Trina Nishimura as Female Chatter 1A

Liza Gonzalez as Female Chatter 1B

Morgan Garrett as Female Reporter 1A

Laureta Sela as Female Reporter 1B

Andrea Harbin as Female Reporter 1C

Gabe Kunda as Male Chatter 1A

Ivan Jasso as Male Chatter 1B



The anime premiered in Japan on January 11, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.

More about the series:

Six years after the deadly earthquake and events of ChäoS;HEAd, Tokyo's reconstructed Shibuya district becomes home to another series of mysterious happenings.

An abnormal string of deaths occurs amidst Shibuya's reconstruction, and it isn't until a high school newspaper club member starts to piece together the clues that these cases begin to demonstrate a hauntingly familiar pattern.



Additional work on the series by:



Directing and series composition: Jinbo (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei!, Shomin Sample, Nozo × Kimi)

Chief animation director: Kazuyuki Yamayoshi

Animation: SILVER LINK

Music composition: Takeshi Abo (Steins;Gate, Robotics;Notes) and Onoken (Accel World)