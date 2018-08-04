FUNimation Addresses C2E2 Rumors That The App Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch
At C2E2 this past weekend in Chicago, a rumor spread around the internet that FUNimation had announced that the app would soon be available on the Nintendo Switch. The rumors/reports apparently stem from a Tweet an attendee of Funimation's industry panel on Friday. ANN reached out to Funimation to confirm the rumor and received the following response:
Owners of the Nintendo Switch may want to temper their enthusiasm about the possibility of receiving an anime streaming platform on the Nintendo hybrid streaming console.
Dear fans, you may have heard some news announcing our FunimationNow streaming app on Nintendo Switch. For clarity, you should know that we did not make that official announcement, though we would very much like to do just that and are in the early stages of navigating the possibility. The enthusiasm we are seeing certainly lets us know we have fan support in working to get on the Nintendo Platform. When we have anything official to announce, you will hear it from us first.
In short, it seems as if thing are in the earliest of development stages and Funimation is unwilling to make an official announcement at this time.
Owners of the Nintendo Switch have derided the lack of video streaming apps on the console, most notably focusing on the lack of Netflix. However, in Japan, the country's most popular streaming app, NicoNico and Hulu Japan are both available leaving North American fans to theorize and debate why there's a lack of streaming apps in the West.
