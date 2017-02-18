FUNimation Announces English Dub Cast For GOSICK Anime Series!
FUNimation announced the cast for the English dub version of GOSICK on Thursday. Check out pics and bios for the new crew after the jump!
Fans of the anime, GOSICK, will soon be able to view the series in English dub as FUNimation announces its English cast. FUNimation will release the first 12 episodes on a Blu-ray disc and DVD combo pack on May 30th.
Check out the cast:
FUNimation describes the story:
The anime adapted Kazuki Sakuraba's mystery novel series, in which Kazuya Kujo studies abroad at the Saint Marguerite Academy in a small European country in 1924. Kazuya joins forces with Victorique to solve mysteries. Victorique is a girl who skips class in order to read books, but has deductive powers that rival Sherlock Holmes'.
