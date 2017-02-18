FUNimation Announces English Dub Cast For GOSICK Anime Series!

FUNimation announced the cast for the English dub version of GOSICK on Thursday. Check out pics and bios for the new crew after the jump!

Fans of the anime, GOSICK, will soon be able to view the series in English dub as FUNimation announces its English cast. FUNimation will release the first 12 episodes on a Blu-ray disc and DVD combo pack on May 30th.



Check out the cast: