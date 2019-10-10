Funimation Begins Streaming AZURE LANE Today, October 10th

If you've been hoping for FUNimation to stream the newly released anime, Azure Lane, then you're in luck buddy, because today is the day.

Not very long ago, the folks at FUNimation announced on Twitter that they plan on streaming Azur Lane on Thursday, October 10, 2019. From what we have gathered, the idea is to stream the anime in Japanese with English subtitles. It doesn't end there because the company also plans to release the English dub seven days later.

Well, today is the big day, so if for some reason you have forgotten, then here is a timely reminder. So far, the anime has proven to be quite decent, therefore, we suggest giving it shot to see if it is something you would want to watch every week.

There is also an Azure Lane video game for those who are interested. It was released back in 2017, so it's not that old. The following is the official description of the game:

Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.

The game wasn’t critically acclaimed, but it's not terrible either, so that’s at least a good sign.