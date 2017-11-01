FUNimation Releases New English Dub Cast For "elDLIVE"!

Inspired by author, Akira Amano's, sci-fi manga, the anime series SimulDub of "elDLIVE" premiered this week! Along with the premier, FUNimation announced the English dub cast for your viewing pleasure. Take a look!
CHARACTER CAST
Chuta
Morgan Berry
Dolugh
Kristen Mcguire
Misuzu
Dawn M. Bennett
Laine
Daman Mills
Kieshi Dave Trosko
Tonto
Apphia Yu
Riggs
Chris Rager
Melies
Sonny Strait
Episode 1
Tateyan Stephen Sanders
Saotome Whitney Rogers
CREW
ADR Director Sonny Strait
ADR Engineer Nagaris Johnson
Writer Joel Bergen
Mixing Engineer Adrian Cook
Crunchyroll describes the story:
Middle school student Chuta Kokonose has heard a voice in his head ever since he can remember. When a strange creature recruits him to the space police force, he learns that the source of the voice is a Monitalien, a symbiotic creature who is living inside his body! Now Chuta must prove his mettle to his cold-hearted coworker, Misuzu, and the rest of the department by protecting the universe from otherworldly criminals.
