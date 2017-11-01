FUNimation Releases New English Dub Cast For "elDLIVE"!

CHARACTER CAST

Kieshi Dave Trosko



Episode 1

Tateyan Stephen Sanders

Saotome Whitney Rogers

CREW

ADR Director Sonny Strait

ADR Engineer Nagaris Johnson

Writer Joel Bergen

Mixing Engineer Adrian Cook

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Middle school student Chuta Kokonose has heard a voice in his head ever since he can remember. When a strange creature recruits him to the space police force, he learns that the source of the voice is a Monitalien, a symbiotic creature who is living inside his body! Now Chuta must prove his mettle to his cold-hearted coworker, Misuzu, and the rest of the department by protecting the universe from otherworldly criminals.