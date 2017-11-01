FUNimation Headlines

FUNimation Releases New English Dub Cast For "elDLIVE"!

FUNimation Releases New English Dub Cast For "elDLIVE"!

FUNimation's much-anticipated SimulDub of the sci-fi anime "elDLIVE" premiered this week! Take a look at the members of the English dub cast!

Inspired by author, Akira Amano's, sci-fi manga, the anime series SimulDub of "elDLIVE" premiered this week! Along with the premier, FUNimation announced the English dub cast for your viewing pleasure. Take a look! 

CHARACTER CAST
Chuta      Morgan Berry

 
Dolugh    Kristen Mcguire

 
Misuzu    Dawn M. Bennett

 
Laine       Daman Mills

 
Kieshi      Dave Trosko
 
Tonto       Apphia Yu

 
Riggs      Chris Rager

 
Melies     Sonny Strait
 
Episode 1
Tateyan     Stephen Sanders
Saotome   Whitney Rogers
 
CREW
ADR Director        Sonny Strait
ADR Engineer      Nagaris Johnson
Writer                   Joel Bergen
Mixing Engineer   Adrian Cook

Crunchyroll describes the story:
 
Middle school student Chuta Kokonose has heard a voice in his head ever since he can remember. When a strange creature recruits him to the space police force, he learns that the source of the voice is a Monitalien, a symbiotic creature who is living inside his body! Now Chuta must prove his mettle to his cold-hearted coworker, Misuzu, and the rest of the department by protecting the universe from otherworldly criminals.
 
Posted By:
VanessaPalmer85
Member Since 1/11/2017
Filed Under "FUNimation" 2/4/2017 Source: FUNimation
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]