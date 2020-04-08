FUNIMATION: Streaming Service Adding BESERK and SAILOR MOON: R Films

Funimation continues to add classic anime in both television and film form. Now, Beserk and Sailor Moon will be added to the service. Hit the jump to find out when the movies will arrive!

Following the recent Funimationcon2020 virtual event, the streaming service has been rolling out some long-awaited and deserved content, both new and classic. Recently, the service has delivered shows like Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, and Boruto to various countries around the world, allowing fans to catch up on some of the best content the genre has to offer.

There have also been various announcements of anime films that will be coming to the service, which, according to Funimation, include the 1995 hit film Sailor Moon R: The Movie! Being one of the most iconic films for Sailor Moon, this announcement comes long overdue.

Another duo of films coming to the service are a bit more on the brutal side with the two sequels to the Berserk films; Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey and Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent. Initially released in 2012-2013, its great to see the films on the streaming platform to be viewed again and again.

With these new announcements coming, there will be many chances to kill a lot of time checking the films out.





Sailor Moon R: The Movie will hit Funimation on August 7th while Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II and III will release on August 14th!