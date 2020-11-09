FUNimation Teams With JC Staff For SING A BIT OF HARMONY Original Anime Film

Funimation is putting on its producer's hat once again to co-produce a new anime film with J.C. Staff titled Sing a Bit of Harmony that will release in 2021.

Earlier this week, Funimation made a surprising announcement revealing that they've partnered with Studio J.C. Staff on a new, original anime film titled Sing a Bit of Harmony. The film will hit Japanese theaters in 2021 in addition to a release in the United States and Canada. The blog post from Funimation is unclear whether the Japanese theatrical release will occur before or after the film is available in North America.

A teaser poster and trailer for the project have also been released which you can see below. A website for the film has also been launched, along with an official Twitter account. The official website for the film also contains interviews with the key staff for the film, including director Yasuhiro Yoshiura, who co-wrote the film with Ichiro Okouchi. Manga artist Kanna Kii supplied the original designs for the characters while Shuichi Shimamura serves as chief animator.

Interest among North American fans is certainly high for this project with such an all-star staff. Keep it locked to Anime Mojo for future updates including word on whether the film will be released in North American theaters or jump straight to streaming on Funimation.

The film tells the story of a new transfer student interested in her surroundings, and the songs that bring happiness to her and her classmates.