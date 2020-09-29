KING'S RAID: SUCCESSORS OF THE WILL The Fantasy Anime Is Coming To Funimation

Based on the mobile RPG title, KING's RAID: Successors of the Will is coming to Funimation this fall! Hit the jump for more information the new series!

The fantasy genre is one of the most beloved mediums in fiction due to its consistent ability to allow for any and all creativity to flow throughout its worlds. The genre has really grown thanks to the inclusion of video games, and the KING's RAID RPG by Vespa is no exception.

Initially released in 2016, the game was strictly a mobile title. This, however, did not stop its success as the game was so well received that it is even getting its own anime adaption only a few years later! Developed by OLM (the same team behind Pokemon), the story follows a young man and his party as they journey to find an ancient artifact.

With its fall release on the horizon, in Japan, it was confirmed that the highly anticipated show, KING's RAID: Successors of the Will, would be making its way to Funimation! Aside from the confirmation, however, there were no specific details on when to expect the show other than this fall.

While there is still a lot left to discover, it is nice to know that fans will have a place to check out the new series.





A century has passed since King Kyle of the Orvelia kingdom destroyed the fierce demon lord Angmund, restoring peace to the lands. But serenity was not meant to last forever—with the news of new demon appearances reaching the ear of young squire Kasel, who bands together a group of companions that embark on a journey to locate the fabled holy sword to defeat the new enemies.



