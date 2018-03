New DRAGON BALL SUPER Film Releases First Teaser Trailer

Coming soon, a new adventure to be the strongest begins.

The new #DragonBallSuper movie teaser is here! 👀☄️👐 pic.twitter.com/DO8SidUfPz — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 20, 2018

Bandai Namco Entertainment America dropped a new trailer for the latest Dragon Ball film coming out later this year. With the tentative title of "" The film's producer Norihiro Hayashida, stated he would like to have the film have a global release on the same day as the Japanese release; December 14th.In the teaser below we are also shown very brief tidbits of a new antagonist with hardly any hints as to who he/she is. Check it out below!The director, Akio Iyoku, stated that the opponent we see in the teaser "might" be a Saiyan but gave no other information. A lot of detail was put into Goku's new design as well. Hayashida stated that the new design took over a year to create!The new film has a lot going for it with Akiro Toriyama penning the script and providing all the character designs it seems safe to say that this film will knock it out of the park.Are you excited for the follow up to the current anime? Or maybe to get answers on the Saiyans and Frieza? Sound off your thoughts below!releases in Japan and worldwide (hopefully), December 14th.