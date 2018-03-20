New DRAGON BALL SUPER Film Releases First Teaser Trailer
Bandai Namco Entertainment America dropped a new trailer for the latest Dragon Ball film coming out later this year. With the tentative title of "Dragon Ball Super" The film's producer Norihiro Hayashida, stated he would like to have the film have a global release on the same day as the Japanese release; December 14th.
Toei Animation has just unveiled a new teaser for the 20th Dragon Ball film coming this December while teasing the eventual release of news on even exciting plans for the franchise's future.
In the teaser below we are also shown very brief tidbits of a new antagonist with hardly any hints as to who he/she is. Check it out below!
The director, Akio Iyoku, stated that the opponent we see in the teaser "might" be a Saiyan but gave no other information. A lot of detail was put into Goku's new design as well. Hayashida stated that the new design took over a year to create!
The new film has a lot going for it with Akiro Toriyama penning the script and providing all the character designs it seems safe to say that this film will knock it out of the park.
Are you excited for the follow up to the current anime? Or maybe to get answers on the Saiyans and Frieza? Sound off your thoughts below!
Dragonball Super releases in Japan and worldwide (hopefully), December 14th.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]