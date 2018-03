PSYCHO-PASS IS Receiving A New Anime Film Series Beginning In 2019

Not unlike the film plan that Project:K has set, the anime series Psycho-Pass will also be getting a three part film series that will be beginning at the beginning of 2019.While details are not incredibly abundant on this film series at the moment, we do know what the where the focuses of this trilogy will be set on.The first film,, will be focusing on Shimotsiki Mika and Ginoza Nobuchika. The second Film,will be focusing on Suguo Teppei and Masaoka Tomomi. The final film that was announced for the series will be called,, which will only be putting focus on Kogami Shinya.After two seasons, light novels, manga and a video game franchise, are you excited for this film series? Sound your thoughts in the comments!