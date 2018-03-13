PSYCHO-PASS IS Receiving A New Anime Film Series Beginning In 2019
Not unlike the film plan that Project:K has set, the anime series Psycho-Pass will also be getting a three part film series that will be beginning at the beginning of 2019.
Psycho-Pass will be getting a new film series beginning in January of next year! With each movie putting focus on different characters, hit the jump to see exactly how this film series will be organized!
While details are not incredibly abundant on this film series at the moment, we do know what the where the focuses of this trilogy will be set on.
The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 (Crime and Punishment), will be focusing on Shimotsiki Mika and Ginoza Nobuchika. The second Film, Psycho- Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 (First Guardian) will be focusing on Suguo Teppei and Masaoka Tomomi. The final film that was announced for the series will be called, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 (On the Other Side of Love and Hate), which will only be putting focus on Kogami Shinya.
After two seasons, light novels, manga and a video game franchise, are you excited for this film series? Sound your thoughts in the comments!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]