Viewers Can Now Download Episodes In The Funimation Mobile App
The anime streaming company, Funimation, has announced the addition of an episode download feature called "Download to Go" in its mobile app for both iOS and Android. Subscribers have the exclusive right to the download feature, free users will not be able to do the same.
Funimation's mobile app has now added an "episode download" feature which, just like the name states, lets fans store their favorite episodes directly in their phone/tablet.
Downloads are defaulted to the language preference of the user, if you are an English viewer the downloads will be dubbed and if you watch in Japanese, the episodes will be subbed. Android users are able to switch languages now and iOS users will have to wait a bit more. Funimation also made changes to the app in other consoles, here is the list of changes:
Use PS4/Xbox One controllers and keyboard attachments to navigate the app menus more efficiently.
Customize your default language, subtitles, and closed caption settings.
Create a queue to keep track of the shows Future You will watch.
Binge like a champion, no interaction required, with our new Marathon feature!
Find the shows you want faster using the updated and improved search function.
