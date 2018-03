VIOLET EVERGARDEN Finally Recieving U.S. Premiere Date This Spring

In a brief bit of news coming out in the last day, the anime, has been tapped to finally be released this spring. It released in Japan and on Netflix in January, but only for a few territories. This led many to wonder if and when the series will reach the states.Well we now have confirmation that the streaming service will be launching the series for U.S. audiences on April 5th! The wait is finally over for the U.S. fans and it couldn't have come soon enough.Author, Kana Akatsuki, and illustrator, Akiko Takase, had both returned to help bring the anime to life with Reiko Yoshida (Bakuman) for series composition and Yota Tsuruoka is sound directing with Evan Call composing.Are you excited for the new release? I will definitely be watching when it comes out. See you all on!!