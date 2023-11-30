THE BOY AND THE HERON Film Awarded BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Boy and the Heron's U.S. is coming up here quick, and is set to officially debut in theaters beginning December 8! Along with its highly anticipated U.S. release, Hayao Miyazaki's most recent picture has won even further praise. The Boy and the Heron was just awarded the Best Animated Film award at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Additional notable honors within the same category included Best Film by Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Best Cinematography by Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, and Best International Film for Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomie d'une chute). Have you seen any of these films? Let us know if you have and your thoughts on them in the comments down below!

Want to learn more about the film before you watch it? We have you covered! Start with the official English dub trailer down below to get a taste of the storyline, as well as listen in to some familiar voices as the film as a power-packed cast!

Death comes to an end. Life finds a new beginning.



Watch the official trailer for Hayao Miyazaki's THE BOY AND THE HERON, featuring the all-new English version. In theatres nationwide on December 8. pic.twitter.com/eoDGhqVGXD — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) November 2, 2023

The Boy and The Heron film is described below:

Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film in 10 years, The Boy and the Heron is a hand-drawn, original story written and directed by the Academy Award-winning director. Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, the film features a musical score from Miyazaki's long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi. The theme song for the film "Spinning Globe" was penned and performed by global J-pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu.

Check out the list of major talent behind the voicing for The Boy and The Heron film down below, and let us know who you are most excited to see featured in the anime film!

Mahito Maki voiced by Luca Padovan

voiced by Luca Padovan The Gray Heron voiced by Robert Pattinson

voiced by Robert Pattinson Shoichi Maki voiced by Christian Bale

voiced by Christian Bale Natsuko voiced by Gemma Chan

voiced by Gemma Chan Lady Himi voiced by Karen Fukuhara

voiced by Karen Fukuhara Kiriko voiced by Florence Pugh

voiced by Florence Pugh The Parakeet King voiced by Dave Bautista

voiced by Dave Bautista Noble Pelican voiced by Willem Dafoe

voiced by Willem Dafoe Granduncle voiced by Mark Hamill

Japanese theaters first started showing The Boy and the Heron, known in Japan as How Do You Live?, on July 14. After its first release, the picture was screened for its worldwide premiere on September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it was also debuted for the first time to select audiences in the U.S. on September 7 as part of the New York Film Festival.

Japanese theaters first started showing The Boy and the Heron, known in Japan as How Do You Live?, on July 14. After its first release, the picture was screened for its worldwide premiere on September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it was also debuted for the first time to select audiences in the U.S. on September 7 as part of the New York Film Festival.