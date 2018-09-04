TOKYO OTAKU MODE is Giving Away Movie Tickets for Studio Ghibli's THE CAT RETURNS [2 DAYS LEFT]

Here is a trailer of this classic animated film.

Summary:

A girl by the name of Haru walks another normal day home from school when she comes across a cat with a giftbox held in its mouth..Things only get weirder from here as she reaches out to save this cat from being run over by a truck. Later that night she is showered in gifts by the King of Cats himself, and is invited to the Kingdomof Cats where she is expected to marry their prince! What adventures will unfold in a whimsical land of cats?