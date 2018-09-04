TOKYO OTAKU MODE is Giving Away Movie Tickets for Studio Ghibli's THE CAT RETURNS [2 DAYS LEFT]
In order to celebrate one of the greatest anime studios of all time, Tokyo Otaku Mode has created a movie ticket giveaway for the next upcoming screening "The Cat Returns". Two tickets will be given to the five winners of this giveaway but you'll have to enter soon! The giveaway ends on April 11 @ 11:59pm PDT. Winners will be notified and ask their preferred theater and time.
Tokyo Otaku Mode is holding a movie ticket giveaway for Studio Ghibli's The Cat Returns". In select theaters, this film will be screened on April 23, 24, and 25 nationwide.
These screenings are a part of GKids' "Studio Ghibil Fest 2018" where the studio's masterpieces are shown in theaters throughout the year. For this month, "The Cat Returns" will be screened on April 23, 24, and 25 around the USA.
For information on theaters around you showing this film:
http://gkidstickets.com/us/studio-ghibli-fest-2018-the-cat-returns/?campaign=TokyoOtakuMode
Here is a trailer of this classic animated film.
Summary:
A girl by the name of Haru walks another normal day home from school when she comes across a cat with a giftbox held in its mouth..Things only get weirder from here as she reaches out to save this cat from being run over by a truck. Later that night she is showered in gifts by the King of Cats himself, and is invited to the Kingdomof Cats where she is expected to marry their prince! What adventures will unfold in a whimsical land of cats?
