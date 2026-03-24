HIDIVE Reveals Full English Dub Cast For REINCARNATED AS A DRAGON HATCHLING Anime Show

HIDIVE has officially unveiled the full English dub cast for Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling, the television anime adaptation of Nekoko’s light novel series. The dub premiered on March 18, giving international viewers a chance to experience the story in their own language just weeks after the Japanese broadcast began.

The cast features a strong lineup of familiar voices from the anime industry. Adam Gibbs takes on the lead role of Ilusia, the protagonist reborn as a dragon hatchling. Stephen Alcala voices Aurus, Jay Hickman plays Bertz, and Elissa Cuellar lends her voice to Black Lizard. Patricia Duran portrays the Divine Voice, Michael Wronski is Doz, Andrew Love voices Grantz, and Jeremy Gee plays Gregory. Additional key roles include Shannon Emmerick as Jean, Joshua Swasey as Lucas, Melissa Molano as Marielle, Annie Wild as Meltia, Alyssa Marek as Myria, and Ginger Sue as Yuno. Amanda Cielo, Cyrus Rodas, John Swasey, Nickolette Kong, and Stephen Alcala round out the additional voices.

John Swasey directed the dub, with Marta Bechtol writing the script and Brent Marshall handling audio mixing. Keegan Daleo served as the audio engineer, ensuring the English version matches the high production standards fans expect from HIDIVE releases.

The series originally debuted on AT-X at 9:30 p.m. on January 10, followed by airings on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. and Sun TV at 11:30 p.m., with BS11 picking it up the next day. HIDIVE has been streaming the anime worldwide, and the platform also hosted the North American premiere at last year’s Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, Texas, from December 12 to 14. This early screening helped build anticipation for the English dub and introduced the quirky, action-packed world to a live audience.

Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling follows an unnamed protagonist who wakes up as a powerless egg at the bottom of the food chain in a monster-filled world. With only a mysterious voice in his head for guidance, he must fight, level up, and evolve to survive. The light novel emphasizes clever problem-solving, resourcefulness, and the thrill of gradual growth from the weakest starting point to becoming an unstoppable force. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes both the novels and RIO’s manga adaptation in English, describing the premise as a classic underdog tale with plenty of humor and high-stakes battles.

The light novel began serialization on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015. Earth Star Entertainment handled the print editions starting in December 2015 with art by NAJI yanagida, releasing 12 volumes before Square Enix took over. The publisher released volumes 13 through 16, with the 17th and final volume arriving on January 7. RIO launched the manga in Comic Earth Star in May 2017, and Earth Star Entertainment has published eight compiled volumes so far, with the ninth shipping on January 9.

This isekai story stands out for its unique perspective. Instead of the usual human hero transported to another world, the protagonist must navigate everything from the literal shell of an egg. The series blends lighthearted moments with intense survival challenges, making it a refreshing entry in a genre that can sometimes feel formulaic. The anime captures that spirit through fluid animation during battles and expressive character designs that highlight the protagonist’s growth from tiny hatchling to formidable dragon.

The English dub adds another layer of accessibility for fans outside Japan. HIDIVE’s track record with dubs has been strong, and the casting choices here feel well-suited to the material. Adam Gibbs brings the right mix of determination and dry humor to Ilusia’s inner monologue, while the supporting cast handles the colorful personalities of the various monsters and allies with energy and charm.

Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling arrives at a time when the isekai genre continues to thrive, but the series distinguishes itself by focusing on the grind of starting from nothing and turning weakness into strength. The voice cast and production team have delivered a dub that respects the source material while making it engaging for English-speaking audiences.

With the dub now available, viewers can follow the protagonist’s journey from egg to apex predator without waiting for subtitles. The story’s mix of clever tactics, monster-slaying action, and humorous observations makes it easy to binge, and the English performances enhance the comedic timing and emotional beats.

Seven Seas’ ongoing releases of the novels and manga give fans multiple ways to experience the world beyond the anime. The light novels offer deeper internal narration, while the manga brings the battles and character designs to vivid life on the page. Together, they create a complete package for anyone who enjoys underdog stories with a draconic twist.

The anime’s quick move to an English dub shows HIDIVE’s confidence in the title’s appeal. Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling may not have the massive marketing push of some bigger franchises, but its unique premise and consistent quality have earned it a loyal following. The dub should help it reach even more viewers looking for something fresh in the isekai space.

Whether you are starting the series with the English dub or catching up after watching the Japanese version, the April 18 premiere timing gave fans a smooth transition into the localized release. The story’s focus on growth, survival, and unexpected alliances continues to resonate, and the strong voice cast ensures the English version feels just as lively and entertaining as the original.

Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling proves that even the smallest start can lead to epic adventures. With the dub now live, the protagonist’s journey from egg to legend is easier than ever to follow. HIDIVE’s latest release adds another solid isekai title to its library, and fans are already looking forward to seeing how the hatchling’s story unfolds in English. The voice cast delivers, the production is polished, and the world is ready to be explored. The dragon’s tale has only just begun.