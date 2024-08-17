SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI Anime Series Is Getting A Webtoon Next Week

While the first season of Suicide Squad Isekai came to an end this week, we haven't seen the last of this group of notorious criminal misfits. Many are still hoping for a second season, but in the meantime, WIT Studio has announced that it has adapted the hit anime series into a webtoon — and it's coming soon!

Announced on the official Warner Bros. Japan website, the Suicide Squad Isekai webtoon will debut on LINE MANGA & Jump TOON starting on August 25, 2024. WIT Studio is venturing into the webtoon space and will produce the Suicide Squad Isekai webtoon adaptation. While the studio is known for producing beloved anime like Attack on Titan and Spy x Family this will be its first webtoon.

"WIT STUDIO is set to deliver an explosive isekai adventure in full color and vertical scroll format, tailored to the unique experience of WEBTOON," Warner Bros. Japan said. "As you enjoy the TV anime, be sure to also look forward to the WEBTOON adaptation of Suicide Squad ISEKAI!"

In addition to announcing the webtoon, Warner Bros. Japan also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes videos of the sword battles between Harley Quinn and Katana from the anime's first and seventh episodes.

"In this anime, there are unique directing techniques where live-action tokusatsu scenes were translated into animated action scenes," Warner Bros. explained. "In this clip, you can watch the behind-the-scenes of the intense and dynamic sword battle between Harley Quinn and Katana. This content offers a deeper dive into the creative aspects of Suicide Squad ISEKAI, allowing you to enjoy the series on a whole new level."

Suicide Squad Isekai just wrapped its first season with no confirmation if the anime will return for a second. The first season did end on a bit of a cliffhanger which teased a massive twist that I'm sure fans would love to see answered.

Based on the DC Comics IP, Suicide Squad Isekai Season 1 ran for 10 episodes, all of which can be streamed on Hulu and Max. The synopsis reads:

Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Have you watched Suicide Squad Isekai? Let us know your thoughts on the series below!