CAMPIRE COOKING IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY ABSURD SKILL Season 2 Announces October Premiere With New Teasers

MAPPA has finally announced when its cozy culinary anime series Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill will return for its second season. First teased back in 2023, it has now been confirmed that Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 will premiere October 2025.

The announcement was accompanied by a new visual and teaser trailer that spotlights the new character addition of Dora-chan, a petite yet powerful pixie dragon. Dora-chan did not appear in the first season, but will be introduced in Season 2 as one of Mukouda's familiars. The character will be voiced by Ayumu Murase (Kate in Ranking of Kings).

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill is an anime adaptation of the light novels by Ren Eguchi and Masa. The first season premiered in 2023 and was met with a warm reception. It was praised for its unique blend of fantasy and culinary elements, along with its ability to subvert typical isekai tropes.

The series follows Tsuyoshi Mukouda, a 27-year-old salaryman, who is inadvertently summoned to a fantasy world along with three others to help defend the Kingdom of Reijseger in the war against the demon folk. While the other three possess powerful magical abilities, Mukoda Tsuyoshi only has the power of "Online Supermarket," which allows him to purchase items from modern Japan and transport them to him. With this power, he's able to whip up delectable meals that also provide temporary stat buffs.

Suspicious of the kingdom's true intentions, Mukouda parts ways and embarks own journey. Armed only with his culinary prowess, Mukouda soon meets the legendary beast Fel and Sui, an evolving slime. In Season 2, they will be joined by Dora-chan, who is featured heavily in the new trailer.

When a magical realm looks to summon heroes, they’re sorely disappointed to end up with a mediocre salaryman. Mukoda Tsuyoshi may not be a hero, but this conjuring error has given him a delicious power—Online Grocery. And something about this modern food brings with it unbelievable effects. This easy access paired with his cooking skills will have patrons from across the land coming back for more!