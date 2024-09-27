THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Season 4 And New Movie Announced

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Season 4 And New Movie Announced

Check out the teaser announcement video for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, which will return for a fourth season and also receive its second film.

News
By MattIsForReal - Sep 27, 2024 09:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Isekai

The anime adaptation of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will continue for a fourth season. The announcement was made following the conclusion of Season 3 of the anime series, which is produced by Eight Bit.

In addition to a fourth season of the show, it was also announced that there will be a second film. Both projects were revealed via a teaser trailer, although not much is known about either right now. 

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is an anime adaptation of the Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The story follows a middle-aged corporate worker who is murdered and the newborn in an alternate fantasy world as a slime. Upon being reincarnated, he seeks to gather allies and build his own nation of monsters.

Micro Magazine published the first light novel volume in 2014, with twenty-one volumes having been released as of October 2023. In North America, the light novel is licensed by Yen Press, which describes the series:

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

The novels also spawned a manga adaptation published by Kodansha along with five manga spin-offs published by Micro Magazine and Kodansha. Eight Bit produces the anime television series, which has just concluded its third season.

All three seasons of the anime series as well as the three-episode original net animation series, Visions of Coleus, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie Scarlet Bond are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Most of the episodes are available with English dubs and subs.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was nominated for "Best Anime Series" at the IGN Awards in 2019, the same year Rimuru Tempest won "Best Protagonist" at the 3rd Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The second season of the series won the award for "Best Fantasy" at the 6th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2022, while Rimuru Tempest's voice actor Rosie Yaziji was nominated for "Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)" at in 2024.

DEMON LORD 2099 Announces October Premiere Date, Adding To An Already Packed Month
Related:

DEMON LORD 2099 Announces October Premiere Date, Adding To An Already Packed Month
SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI Anime Series Is Getting A Webtoon Next Week
Recommended For You:

SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI Anime Series Is Getting A Webtoon Next Week
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder