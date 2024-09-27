THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Season 4 And New Movie Announced

The anime adaptation of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will continue for a fourth season. The announcement was made following the conclusion of Season 3 of the anime series, which is produced by Eight Bit.

In addition to a fourth season of the show, it was also announced that there will be a second film. Both projects were revealed via a teaser trailer, although not much is known about either right now.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is an anime adaptation of the Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The story follows a middle-aged corporate worker who is murdered and the newborn in an alternate fantasy world as a slime. Upon being reincarnated, he seeks to gather allies and build his own nation of monsters.

Micro Magazine published the first light novel volume in 2014, with twenty-one volumes having been released as of October 2023. In North America, the light novel is licensed by Yen Press, which describes the series:

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

The novels also spawned a manga adaptation published by Kodansha along with five manga spin-offs published by Micro Magazine and Kodansha. Eight Bit produces the anime television series, which has just concluded its third season.

All three seasons of the anime series as well as the three-episode original net animation series, Visions of Coleus, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie Scarlet Bond are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Most of the episodes are available with English dubs and subs.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was nominated for "Best Anime Series" at the IGN Awards in 2019, the same year Rimuru Tempest won "Best Protagonist" at the 3rd Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The second season of the series won the award for "Best Fantasy" at the 6th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2022, while Rimuru Tempest's voice actor Rosie Yaziji was nominated for "Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)" at in 2024.