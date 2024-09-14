DEMON LORD 2099 Announces October Premiere Date, Adding To An Already Packed Month

DEMON LORD 2099 Announces October Premiere Date, Adding To An Already Packed Month

Demon Lord 2099 is the latest anime to announce an October premiere date. The upcoming anime, based on the cyberpunk isekai light novel series, will stream on Crunchyroll.

News
By MattIsForReal - Sep 14, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Isekai

We've known since July that the Demon Lord 2099 anime would be premiering sometime this Fall, and now we have an exact date! It was announced on social media that the upcoming TV anime, which is based on the cyberpunk isekai light novel series, will premiere on October 12, 2024, in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX and other stations.

Crunchyroll previously confirmed that it will stream the series as part of its Fall 2024 anime simulcast lineup

Demon Lord 2099 is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Daigo Murasaki and illustrated by Kureta. The story follows the villain Demon Lord Veltol who is revived 500 years after being slain in battle. Awakened to a new world in which the magical fantasy world of Alneath has merged with the industrial world of Earth, Veltol, along with his subordinate Machina and her hacker friend Takahashi, attempts to regain his power and attempt world domination. Check out the trailer below!

The cyberpunk metropolis Shinjuku—a massive city-state bedecked with neon signs, towering skyscrapers, and the latest cutting-edge technology. It is here, in year 2099 of the Fused Era, where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol has his second coming five centuries in the making. But this landscape is nothing like the one he conquered all those years ago, for the fusion of magic and engineering has elevated civilization to dazzling, unprecedented heights. Veltol may have been reduced to a historical footnote, but make no mistake…this brave new world will be his for the taking!

Demon Lord 2099 is directed by Ryo Ando at animation studio J.C. STAFF (One-Punch Man) with series composition by Yuichiro Momose, character designs by Ryousuke Tanigawa, and music by Tatsuya Kato.

The Demon Lord 2099 light novel series has been licensed in English by Yen Press. A manga adaptation by Kiiro Akashiro was serialized from November 2021 to June 2022, and was followed by a second manga adaptation by Yutaka Sakura in March 2023.

With the premiere of Demon Lord 2099 set for October 12, it adds to an already jam-packed month for anime fans. Also premiering next month is Dandadan on October 3, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict on October 5, Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii on October 7, and Dragon Ball Daima on October 11.

YAKUZA FIANCE: RAISE WA TANIN GA LI Anime Series Premiere Date Announced; Will Stream On Crunchyroll
Related:

YAKUZA FIANCE: RAISE WA TANIN GA LI Anime Series Premiere Date Announced; Will Stream On Crunchyroll
SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI Anime Series Is Getting A Webtoon Next Week
Recommended For You:

SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI Anime Series Is Getting A Webtoon Next Week
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder