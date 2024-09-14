DEMON LORD 2099 Announces October Premiere Date, Adding To An Already Packed Month

We've known since July that the Demon Lord 2099 anime would be premiering sometime this Fall, and now we have an exact date! It was announced on social media that the upcoming TV anime, which is based on the cyberpunk isekai light novel series, will premiere on October 12, 2024, in Japan. It will be broadcast on TOKYO MX and other stations.

Crunchyroll previously confirmed that it will stream the series as part of its Fall 2024 anime simulcast lineup.

Demon Lord 2099 is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Daigo Murasaki and illustrated by Kureta. The story follows the villain Demon Lord Veltol who is revived 500 years after being slain in battle. Awakened to a new world in which the magical fantasy world of Alneath has merged with the industrial world of Earth, Veltol, along with his subordinate Machina and her hacker friend Takahashi, attempts to regain his power and attempt world domination. Check out the trailer below!

The cyberpunk metropolis Shinjuku—a massive city-state bedecked with neon signs, towering skyscrapers, and the latest cutting-edge technology. It is here, in year 2099 of the Fused Era, where the legendary Demon Lord Veltol has his second coming five centuries in the making. But this landscape is nothing like the one he conquered all those years ago, for the fusion of magic and engineering has elevated civilization to dazzling, unprecedented heights. Veltol may have been reduced to a historical footnote, but make no mistake…this brave new world will be his for the taking!

Demon Lord 2099 is directed by Ryo Ando at animation studio J.C. STAFF (One-Punch Man) with series composition by Yuichiro Momose, character designs by Ryousuke Tanigawa, and music by Tatsuya Kato.

The Demon Lord 2099 light novel series has been licensed in English by Yen Press. A manga adaptation by Kiiro Akashiro was serialized from November 2021 to June 2022, and was followed by a second manga adaptation by Yutaka Sakura in March 2023.

With the premiere of Demon Lord 2099 set for October 12, it adds to an already jam-packed month for anime fans. Also premiering next month is Dandadan on October 3, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict on October 5, Yakuza Fiance: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii on October 7, and Dragon Ball Daima on October 11.