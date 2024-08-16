Will There Be A Second Season Of SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI After The Season 1 Reveal Cliffhanger?

The first season of Suicide Squad Isekai came to an end this week and while the Season 1 finale saw our group of notorious criminal misfits succeed in their mission to defeat Queen Aldora (who turned out to be the Undead King), the ending actually raised a few more questions and left us with a cliffhanger that many are hoping will be answered with a second season. If you're reading this then you've hopefully already watched all 10 episodes of Suicide Squad Isekai so it goes without saying that spoilers are to follow.

One of the bigger twists in the season came after the Squad's hard-fought victory over the Undead King when Rick Flagg steps away and contacts Amanda Waller. It's during this conversation that we learn that opening a line of communication between the fantasy world and the main DC Universe wasn't Flagg's only mission. As it turns out, there was a secondary mission — one that the audience wasn't made aware of until the finale.

Flagg confirms to Waller that Katana was spotted fighting for the Empire, something thought impossible since Katana never entered through the Gate. That's when the realization strikes that someone was impersonating Katana the whole time. And not just that, but other characters throughout the season as well!

The scene then cuts to the Empire's throne room, where we see the fake Katana shapeshifting between other various villains seen during the season — Ratcatcher, the Thinker, Killer Croc, and the Undead King. Then, they shapeshift into their default form, revealing it to be The Joker.

Waller then tells Flagg that he needs to fulfill his real mission: track down the Joker and stop him.

The Joker's appearance in Suicide Squad Isekai mostly came in the form of flashback montages. But the audience never learned what happened to him after the time skip in the premiere, so there was some speculation that he would somehow appear in the fantasy world. Of course, this ending confirmation raises even more questions that many hope will be answered in a second season of Suicide Squad Isekai.

Unfortunately, we don't know if we will get answers to these questions. While both Wit Studio and Warner Bros. Japan have acknowledged a desire to bring more DC characters into the anime world, neither has confirmed nor announced any plans for a second season of Suicide Squad Isekai.

Suicide Squad Isekai premiered in June of this year with new episodes released weekly. The first season consists of 10 episodes, all of which can be streamed on Hulu and Max. The synopsis reads:

Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

What did you think of the first season of? Do you want to see it return for a second season?