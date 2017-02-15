Charlie Day Talks Dr. Newton Geiszler And PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING

Actor Charlie Day is promoting his upcoming comedy Fist Fight but briefly talks Pacific Rim: Uprising with Collider where he teases a fresh new look for his character, Dr. Newton Geiszler.

While promoting the upcoming release of Fist Fight, Charlie Day briefly touched on his upcoming role in Pacific Rim: Uprising, where he reprises his role as Dr. Newton Geiszler. Based on what Day says, it seems Geiszler has done well for himself in the five years that have passed since the end of the first film.



"I can't say too much, obviously. Steven DeKnight is taking it in his own direction, as he has to. The world has - 'I'm measuring my words because I'm not allowed to say too much,' I think with Boyega and the rest of the young cast that the studio filled out- It's going to be interesting to follow this new young group of people. And then Burn [Gorman] and I, who are obviously back, sort of tethering things to the world of the first movie. I'm excited. I think it's going to be fun to see monsters and robots fight each other again....Newt is back and I can tell you he looks good. He's got all new clothes. He looks really good."



Perhaps what's most interesting from Day is his focus on a new wardrobe for his character, Dr. Newton Geiszler. The kaiju scientist wasn't particularly well-dressed in the first film so could his kaiju research from the first film have led to financial windfall in the sequel?



ABOUT PACIFIC RIM 2 Though Pacific Rim 2 was initially removed from Universal's release schedule, development on the project continued and the film received a new release date of February 23, 2018. Guillermo del Toro will step aside to let Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight sit in the director's chair and screenwriter Travis Beacham has made room for Zak Penn, Jon Spaihts and Derek Connollt (Jurassic World, Kong: Skull Island) to write the sequel.



Initially, del Toro's ambitious plans for his budding franchise included comic books, anime and video game tie-ins. A single-player fighting game was released to generally negative reviews for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 in 2013. A prequel graphic novel Pacific Rim: Tales from Year Zero was written by Beacham and released in 2013.

