Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Hypes RAMPAGE's May Release In Japan
Rampage might not have set the domestic box office afire, but the Dwayne Johnson-led adaptation of the popular '80s arcade game is performing strong overseas. And that's without box office dollars from France, Germany, Poland and most importantly Japan. Ahead of the film's May 18th release there, a new Japanese trailer was revealed via Johnson's Twitter. Check it out below.
The former WWE wrestler turned box office champion took to Twitter to promote his Rampage video game adaptation in Japan with a new trailer.
The film has an estimated production budget of $120 M USD and has already grossed $287.6M worldwide after releasing in North American theaters on April 13th.
