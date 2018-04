Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Hypes RAMPAGE's May Release In Japan

I’m privileged to have brought many movies to JAPAN & had the honor of wrestling in many matches there too. BUT, I’m the most excited to bring you RAMPAGE. Inspired by your KAIJU films, here is the EPIC RIDE known worldwide as RAMPAGE. #巨獣大乱闘 #巨大化が止まらない pic.twitter.com/yXKF6DZtMW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 26, 2018 Rampage might not have set the domestic box office afire, but the Dwayne Johnson-led adaptation of the popular '80s arcade game is performing strong overseas. And that's without box office dollars from France, Germany, Poland and most importantly Japan. Ahead of the film's May 18th release there, a new Japanese trailer was revealed via Johnson's Twitter. Check it out below.The film has an estimated production budget of $120 M USD and has already grossed $287.6M worldwide after releasing in North American theaters on April 13th.

