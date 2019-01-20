GODZILLA: KING OF MONSTERS Toy Seemingly Confirms A Battle Between Rodan & The Titular Kaiju
The highly-anticipated sequel to 2014's Godzilla; Godzilla: King of Monsters will be releasing in four months time and will feature a plethora of powerful, fan-favourite kaiju. As the title suggests, Godzilla will prove itself to be the King of Monsters and live to fight another day - against King Kong in 2020's Godzilla Vs. Kong.
Some new pictures of upcoming toy sets based on Godzilla: King of Monsters have surface. One in-particular seems to confirm a battle between Rodan and the titular kaiju.
Before the titular kaiju can prove itself against the skyscraper-climbing ape, it must first take on Rodan. New pictures of upcoming toys based on Godzilla: King of Monsters have surfaced (via Comicbook.com). One of these sets in particular appears to confirm that, at some point during King of Monsters, Godzilla will go up against the fan-favourite flyer.
The toy's box reads "Bring the battle to life!" and includes both a figure of Godzilla and Rodan. We'll just have to wait and see how King Ghidorah and Mothra come into play during the film. You can check out the toy pictures in the tweet (@OMEGAGORMARU) below - the top-left one being the Rodan vs. Godzilla battle.
Godzilla: King of Monsters is set to arrive in theatres on May 31st, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]