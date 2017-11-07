GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Adds THE WALKING DEAD's Elizabeth Ludlow
Elizabeth Ludlow, who has credits for The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Max Steel under her name, is the latest casting addition revealed for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. She joins an acting ensemble that already includes Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Charles Dance, Kyle Chandler, Thomas Middleditch, Ken Watanabe, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ziyi Zhang and Aisha Hinds.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters continues to round out its cast even as filming marches forward. Elizabeth Ludlow, of The Walking Dead fame is the latest addition.
As with much of the cast, details on her role are being kept under wraps- as is the film's plot. Although, we do know the nuclear-breathing lizard will be tangling with Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. Of course, we can probably assume that despie being outnumbered, Godzilla will pull out a victory as there's a showdown with King Kong looming in 2020.
The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]