GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Box Office Tracking Has The Kaiju Battle Royale Finishing At $400M Worldwide
The 2014 Western reboot of Godzilla grossed a respectable $529 million worldwide from an estimated production budget of $160 million. This prompted WB to lay the foudnation for a MonsterVerse cinematic universe, with the releae Kong: Skull Island in 2017. That film grossed $566.6 million USD worldwide from a production budget of $185 million.
Based on the current box office numbers, WB's Godzilla sequel is on track to finish well below Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island.
However, the outlook is not as rosy for this year's Godzilla sequel. Based on the current international box office totals, the film is on track for a $400 million worldwide finish, from a production budget of $170 million USD. While the first two films skirted the line of profitability, King of the Monsters will go down as a loss for the studio, no matter how you slice it.
It's a good thing that Godzilla vs King Kong has already wrapped filming as these box office numbers are the type of figures that get projects cancelled or prompt massive interference from studio heads if the project is in the middle of filming.
Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.
