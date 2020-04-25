GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS Director Reveals Interesting Stipulation Toho Had Regarding Mothra

Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty recently revealed an interesting tidbit to do with Mothra — that being that Toho wouldn't allow them to let her kill anybody.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters debuted back in May 2019. That's almost a year ago! How time flies. Do you know what else flies? Mothra — and Rodan and King Ghidorah for that matter but you were probably thinking Mothra since she's mentioned in the headline. They all made their MonsterVerse debut in the monster flick.

You might think that they're all responsible for unleashing chaos on the world and eliminating millions of people. Well, that's where you'd be slightly wrong. One of them, in particular, was relatively peaceful and this was by design. Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty recently revealed an interesting stipulation/rule that Toho had in regards to Mothra.

Simply put, Toho wouldn't allow them to let Mothra kill anybody. She has a no-kill rule — like Batman. "Originally, the larva was going to fling one of the soldiers against the wall until he fell to a splattery doom," Dougherty revealed (via @GodzillaMovie). "But Toho was adamant that Mothra can’t kill anyone. It was a good note, and one I agreed with…"

This was only one tidbit of many that the director recently revealed on Twitter during a watch-along of the monster movie. Another Mothra-related fact that Dougherty revealed is why they introduced her in a larva state rather than just having her fully-formed right off the bat. For cool thematic reasons, that's why.

"We could've started with Mothra in her adult form but I thought it was important to see her entire life cycle, from egg to larva to pupa to adult. She represents the constant cycle of birth, life, death, and rebirth" (via @GodzillaMovie).